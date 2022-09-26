GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevailing political situation

(@Abdulla99267510)

Maryam Nawaz has said that strict action must be taken against the GCU Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman has taken notice of the event while PTI leader and Punjab Minister for Information Technology Dr. Arsalan Khalid has responded to the criticism by inviting political opponents to address the students at educational institutions like GCU.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2022) Government College University, a prestigious institution, drew ire from political and social segments after it hosted PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan as a special guest for an event titled "Taleem and Hunar Sath Sath" in Lahore on Monday.

The event organized by the GCU administration in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has fanned a new controversy whether the prestigious institution like GCU should host political figures like Imran Khan or not.



People from different walks of life including the political leaders have reacted to the event.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman, the chancellor of the said varsity, are among many other critics.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz urged the relevant authorities to take action against GCU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr.

Asghar Zaidi.

She tweeted, "Strict action must be taken against Vice Chancellor Government College Uni for desecrating an educational institution by lending it to a Fitna & organising his jalsa on the premises.

Using a seat of learning for political hate-mongering is a crime that should not go unpunished,".



In a statement released by the Punjab Governor took notice of what he said "political gathering" at Government College University.



"Turning GCU, the famous educational institution, into a political centre is nothing but aweful," said the Governor.

He stated that the students are the future of this country and pushing them to politics could not afforded.



Mudassar Saeed, a local tv producer, also expressed concerns over GCU administration for providinig Oval ground to PTI Chairman Imran Khan for what he said "Jalsa".

He wrote, "As an Old Ravian, I am utterly shocked to see GCU providing Oval garden space to IK for a Jalsa with his content steaming unabated.

Is it now a political ground available to all or just an educational institution of high moral standards. Will they now allow JI, JUIF, PMLN, PPP?,".



Reham Khan, the former wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan , also retweeted a tweet about the event and indirectly expressed concerns over the even and its organizers.



On other hand, PTI leader and Punjab Minister for Information Technology Dr. Arsalan Khalid responded to the criticism of Maryam Nawaz. While addressing the PML-N Vice-President, Dr. Khalid said, "Why don't you or Shehbaz Sharif go and visit GCU or any university yourself and make whatever speech you want? Political leaders go to universities everywhere in the world.

If you ppl can't face youth, it's not our fault,".

