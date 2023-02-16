UrduPoint.com

GCU Music Society, Turkish Band Create A Unique Musical Fusion

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 06:10 PM

GCU Music Society, Turkish band create a unique musical fusion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore hosted a captivating fusion of Turkish and classical Sufi music, as the renowned Turkish band Afro-Arab Music Circle performed alongside the talented musicians and singers of GCU's Nazir Ahmad Music Society (NAMS).

The five-member Turkish band, led by Abdullah Kaymak, and NAMS students also recited Qaseeda Burda Shareef, which was highly praised by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, who said, "Qaseeda Burda Shareef renews hope in our hearts for better times, especially when our Turkish brothers are grappling with the aftermath of a catastrophic earthquake." Prof. Zaidi also expressed his delight at the incredible cross-cultural musical collaboration between NAMS and the talented Turkish band.

The event was attended by a large number of students, who were mesmerised by the instrumental, vocal, and orchestral performances by the artists from NAMS and the Turkish band.

Abdullah Kaymak and his team have extensively travelled throughout Turkey and the middle East, sharing the beauty and depth of Afro-Arab Sufi hymns with audiences across the region.

Asim Maharvi Chishti of the Chishtiya Ribbat Sufi Studies Centre expressed his pride in the GCU students who collaborated with Kaymak and his team to create something truly unique and beautiful. "It was a testament to the deep-rooted cultural ties between Pakistan and Turkey and highlighted the potential for further cross-cultural collaborations in the future," he said.

The musical evening was organised by the GCU-NAMS, in collaboration with the Chishtiya Ribbat Sufi Studies Center. Overall, the Pak-Turk cross-cultural music collaboration was an enthralling experience that left a lasting impression on all those who attended the event.

