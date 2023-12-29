GCUF Invites Applications For Admission
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has invited applications
for admission in BS Environmental Science, MPhil Environmental Science
and PhD Environmental Science programmes.
A spokesman for the university said on Friday that the candidates could apply online
on university website https://admissions.gcuf.edu.pk/ up to January 4, 2024 whereas test and
interview would be held on January 6.
More information could be obtained from university website or through telephone
number 041-9201566, he added.