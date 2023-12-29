Open Menu

GCUF Invites Applications For Admission

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2023 | 04:10 PM

GCUF invites applications for admission

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has invited applications

for admission in BS Environmental Science, MPhil Environmental Science

and PhD Environmental Science programmes.

A spokesman for the university said on Friday that the candidates could apply online

on university website https://admissions.gcuf.edu.pk/ up to January 4, 2024 whereas test and

interview would be held on January 6.

More information could be obtained from university website or through telephone

number 041-9201566, he added.

