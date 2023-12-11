Open Menu

GCUF Invites Applications For Admission In Various Degree Programs

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2023 | 12:00 PM

GCUF invites applications for admission in various degree programs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has invited applications for admission in various degree programs for 2nd phase (December 2023).

A spokesman of the university said here on Monday that the admission would be available in BS degree program (4 years), BS degree program (5 years), B.Ed (1.

5 year) program, MBA (2 years) BS (Bridging), MS/M.Phil degree program (2 years), Associate Degree Program (2 years) and PhD Degree Program (Morning).

The eligible candidates should apply online for admission up to December 20, 2023 while more information in this regard could be obtained from GCUF Registrar Office through email admissions@gcuf.edu.pk and through telephone number 041-9200886, he added.

Related Topics

December GCUF From

Recent Stories

Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral par ..

Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral part of country

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

1 day ago
232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

2 days ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

2 days ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

2 days ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

2 days ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

2 days ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan