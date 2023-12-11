GCUF invites applications for admission in various degree programs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has invited applications for admission in various degree programs for 2nd phase (December 2023).

A spokesman of the university said here on Monday that the admission would be available in BS degree program (4 years), BS degree program (5 years), B.Ed (1.

5 year) program, MBA (2 years) BS (Bridging), MS/M.Phil degree program (2 years), Associate Degree Program (2 years) and PhD Degree Program (Morning).

The eligible candidates should apply online for admission up to December 20, 2023 while more information in this regard could be obtained from GCUF Registrar Office through email admissions@gcuf.edu.pk and through telephone number 041-9200886, he added.