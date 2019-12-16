GCUF pays tributes to APS martyrs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) -:The Community College, Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) on Monday offered prayers for the departed souls of APS martyrs, here at their campus.

College Principal Dr Nadeem Suhail, while addressing the teachers and a large number of students, paid tributes to all martyrs including a large number of young students who embraced martyrdom in APS incident.

He also paid his respects and tributes to Pakistan Army's martyred soldiers and civilians who lost their lives during different operations and wars since independence of Pakistan.

Dr Nadeem said that sacrifices of martyrs would never be forgotten, and the noble cause would be carried on with fully support of the nation.

He said Pakistani nation was standing alongside the brave armed forces and will always join hands to foil conspiracies, nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

Later, special dua was offered for the departed souls of APS martyrs.