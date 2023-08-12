GCWUF extends last date for admission

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has extended the last date for admission to all ADP/BS/B.Ed, M.Phil and PhD programmes up to August 18.

The GCWUF spokesperson said here on Saturday that the university had offered admission to Associate Degree Programmes (morning & evening) 2023-25 in Computer Science, Cyber Security, education and Information Technology whereas admission to BS Programmes (morning & evening) 2023-27 was offered in Applied Psychology, Arabic, Botany, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, business Administration, Chemistry, Commerce, Computational Physics, Computer Science, Economics, B.Ed. (Hons) Elementary, English, Fashion Design, food Science & Technology, Forensic Science, Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Geography, Home Economics, Health & Physical Education, Human Nutrition & Dietetics, Information Technology, International Relations, Islamic Studies, Islamic Banking and Finance, Mathematics, Mass Communication, Medical Lab Technology, Physics, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Statistics, Tourism and Hospitality Management, urdu and Zoology.

Similarly, admission to BS (self-finance) programmes 2023-27 was offered in Applied Psychology, Botany, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, BBA, Chemistry, Computer Science, English, Food Science and Technology , Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Mathematics, MLT, Physics and Zoology while the candidates could apply for admission to M.

Phil programmes 2023-25 in Arabic, Botany, Chemistry, Food Science & Technology, Islamic Studies, Mathematics, Management Sciences, Physics, Urdu and Zoology and in PhD programs 2023-25 in Botany, Chemistry, Food Science & Technology and Zoology.

The university also offered admission to B.Ed (1.5 year & 2.5 year) morning and evening programmes, she said, adding that the last date for online application in all these programmes had been extended up to August 18.

The GRE Subject Test for M.Phil and PhD programmes will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. on August 21 whereas Interview for PhD programmes will also be arranged on the same day at 2:30 p.m. Similarly, aptitude test for BS Fashion Design will be conducted at 9 a.m. on August 21 followed by the aptitude test for BS Fine Arts and Graphic Design on the same day at 10 a.m. More information regarding admission could be obtained from university website www.gwuf.edu.pk or from admission office via email admissioninfo@gcwuf.edu.pk or through telephone numbers 0092-41-9230695, 0092-41-9230670-75 extension 3061, 2056 and 2059, she added.