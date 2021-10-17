GDA and Transport department introduces free VETS in Galyat

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Galyat Development Authority (GDA) with the cooperation of the Transport department Sunday has kicked off free Vehicle Emission Testing Services (VETS).

According to the GDA sources, the free vehicle emission testing services were introduced to promote environmentally friendly tourism in the region.

Besides the emission Testing Service GDA also launched an awareness campaign about environment-friendly tourism in Galyat.

On the first day of the testing emission, hundreds of the tourist's vehicles were inspected free of cost while GDA and Transport department officials also distribute the fitness certificates.

During the awareness walk, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA), manager and i-charge VETS briefed the tourists about the environment and distributed the pamphlets amongst the tourists.

Various speakers while talking on the occasion said"Tourism by itself is a large source of growth, according to the World travel and Tourism Council it contributes to around 10 percent of the world's economy."They said that in order for a destination to be certified as sustainable, the Global Sustainable Tourism Council outlines a list of criteria. It ranges from supporting local businesses to conserving natural resources and encouraging visitors to participate in the community.

"This is the initiative of the provincial government to introduce environment friendly tourism which would preserve local resources, culture, heritage and moreover nature, this campaign would aware our masses particularly the tourists that what to use for the protection of the environment and natural beauty",they added.