GDA Wins Murree Water Supply Case: Director General Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Captain (R) Khalid Mehmood

Director General Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Captain (R) Khalid Mehmood Friday disclosed that GDA has won the Murree water supply case. Since 1971 till now we calculated the cost of usage to reimburse the amount as all of the water being supplied to Murree was from district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Director General Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Captain (R) Khalid Mehmood Friday disclosed that GDA has won the Murree water supply case. Since 1971 till now we calculated the cost of usage to reimburse the amount as all of the water being supplied to Murree was from district Abbottabad.

He said this while addressing a press conference here at Abbottabad Press Club.

The DG said that we have acquired 30 Kanal of land for an office complex at Dhamtoor bypass road.

He further said that they are working sincerely to provide facilities to the tourists and local public. Special measures are being taken to improve the skills of the youth, to highlight the local culture while the GDA has computerized all the records within its scope, which can be easily used at home.

He said that officers are public servants, and it is necessary to understand these words, by opening the doors of government offices to the public. You have to serve people in the true sense, which will facilitate them and help solve problems at the local level and produce better results.

Khalid Mahmood said that former DG Raza Ali Habib played an important role in raising GDA, and the traditions and culture are of great importance. If solutions for public issues are sought from the people, the results will have long-lasting effects and implementation becomes easy.

DG Khalid Mahmood said that a special campaign is being conducted for the cultivation of fruits at the local level in Galyat.

