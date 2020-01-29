UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Envoy Shares Amazing Experience Of Train Journey To Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:24 PM

German envoy shares amazing experience of train journey to Karachi

German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck Wednesday shared his amazing experience of train journey and lauded Pakistan Railways for providing quality services for passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck Wednesday shared his amazing experience of train journey and lauded Pakistan Railways for providing quality services for passengers.

The envoy formally expressed gratitude to Railways as he had a memorable trip to Karachi.

In a tweet on the social media, both on Facebook and Twitter, he said: "I love to ride by train. There is a great way to discover a country." He said: "I went on a journey from Islamabad to Karachi on a 26-hour traveling by train. In total, it was an amazing experience of my life, " he added.

The German envoy said : "I particularly enjoyed chatting with fellow voyagers.

He said: " (I am) Inviting the train lovers for long journey.

Look at the video about my trip to Karachi from Islamabad."

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Social Media Facebook Twitter German From Love

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from University ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from University ..

3 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 January 2020

18 minutes ago

Former ministers Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai call o ..

4 minutes ago

Cold,dry weather forecast for the provincial capit ..

4 minutes ago

Protective measures only solution to corona virus: ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.