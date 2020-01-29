German envoy shares amazing experience of train journey to Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck Wednesday shared his amazing experience of train journey and lauded Pakistan Railways for providing quality services for passengers.

The envoy formally expressed gratitude to Railways as he had a memorable trip to Karachi.

In a tweet on the social media, both on Facebook and Twitter, he said: "I love to ride by train. There is a great way to discover a country." He said: "I went on a journey from Islamabad to Karachi on a 26-hour traveling by train. In total, it was an amazing experience of my life, " he added.

The German envoy said : "I particularly enjoyed chatting with fellow voyagers.

He said: " (I am) Inviting the train lovers for long journey.

Look at the video about my trip to Karachi from Islamabad."