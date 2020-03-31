UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghous Ali Shah Condoles Death Of Javed Ur Rehman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 03:48 PM

Ghous Ali Shah condoles death of Javed ur Rehman

Senior politician and leader of Sindh Democratic Alliance Syed Ghous Ali Shah on Tuesday has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of Chairman and Printer Publisher Jang Group, Mir Javed ur Rahman

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Senior politician and leader of Sindh Democratic Alliance Syed Ghous Ali Shah on Tuesday has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of Chairman and Printer Publisher Jang Group, Mir Javed ur Rahman.

He condoled and sympathiesed with the bereaved family over the demise of Javed ur Rehman.

He prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and patience to the bereaved family to bear the great loss.

Related Topics

Sindh Ghous Ali Shah Alliance May Family

Recent Stories

Mayor, DC & SSP visits quarantine centre

7 minutes ago

Coronavirus awareness programme held in Sanghar,Ta ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghan ..

7 minutes ago

Kashmore Police arrest two wanted criminals

7 minutes ago

Doctor shot dead in Mianwali

7 minutes ago

Health Ministry's Epidemiologist Hopes Russia Reac ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.