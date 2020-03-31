Ghous Ali Shah condoles death of Javed ur Rehman

Senior politician and leader of Sindh Democratic Alliance Syed Ghous Ali Shah on Tuesday has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of Chairman and Printer Publisher Jang Group, Mir Javed ur Rahman

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Senior politician and leader of Sindh Democratic Alliance Syed Ghous Ali Shah on Tuesday has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of Chairman and Printer Publisher Jang Group, Mir Javed ur Rahman.

He condoled and sympathiesed with the bereaved family over the demise of Javed ur Rehman.

He prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and patience to the bereaved family to bear the great loss.