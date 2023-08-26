GHS No. 3 Abbottabad achieves remarkable performance in SSC annual results

Government Higher Secondary School (GHS) No. 3 Abbottabad Saturday showed an outstanding performance in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual results 2023, maintaining its superiority among both public and private educational institutions

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Government Higher Secondary school (GHS) No. 3 Abbottabad Saturday showed an outstanding performance in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual results 2023, maintaining its superiority among both public and private educational institutions.

A total of 54 students secured an A+ grade, 85 students achieved an A grade, and 67 students were successful in the B grade category. Notable achievers included Muhammad Hadi Jadoon, who secured the first position with a remarkable score of 1025 marks. Abdul Maqeed secured the second position with 1017 marks, while Haris Javed secured the third position with 1002 marks.

In the ninth-grade category, Muhammad Fizan Khan clinched the top position for the institution with a score of 542 marks. Shahid Khan secured the second position with 529 marks, and Muhammad Owais secured the third position with 514 marks.

Prominent personalities from various walks of life congratulated Principal Zia Shahid and the teachers for their consistent hard work in upholding the institution's educational excellence. They expressed hope that the institution would continue its impressive performance and maintain its legacy.