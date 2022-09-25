UrduPoint.com

GIK To Strengthen Interaction With Alumi Association

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2022 | 01:30 PM

GIK to strengthen interaction with Alumi Association

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology would further strengthen interaction with GIK Institute Alumni Association for the student benefits while expecting valuable contribution from members of the association for their.

This was stated by participants in the meeting which was held in the institute, in honour of the new president of the association, Barrister (Engr.) Habil Ahmad Khan, said a press release issued here on Sunday. He was accompanied by Junaid Kalim, former president of the association and various other members.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector GIK Institute, Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector Admin and Finance, Prof Dr Wasim A Khan, Pro-Rector Academics, deans, students of various disciplines, directors and other staff attended the gathering. The alumni paid tributes to founder of the GIK Institute, late Ghulam Ishaq Khan, the former President of Pakistan.

They discussed matters relating to scholarship, internship programme in leading multinational companies, role of alumni in further strengthening the quality of education, result-oriented engagement of GIK Institute faculty and students with alumni, provision of guidelines to the students, holding seminars, workshops and vocational training, confronting challenges and helping the people in crisis situation like the current flood affectees.

Prof Khalid said that holding conferences, workshops and seminars are the best options to keep alumni engaged and get inspiration and benefits from their experiences in the industrial field. "We know that our alumni are a huge source of inspiration for us," he said.

Prof Dr Mohammad Akbar, Dean Faculty of Electrical Engineering has questioned how the alumni can be involved in teaching different courses to the students according to the requirements of the country industry, if it happens it would be very financial for the country's feeble economy.

Mr Habil said that work hard to bring all alumni in the association to make the association stronger. "Our utmost desire is to engage everyone and the Institute management could help us in this regard," he said.

Mr Kalim lauded the role of the Rector for keeping the association members engaged, providing them opportunities to visit their alma mater and contributing at different capacity to the Institute.

