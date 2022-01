Gilani grieved over death of Malik Rabbani Khar

Former Prime Minister and Opposition leader in Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, expressed condolence over death of Malik Rabbani Khar who was father of ex Foreign Minister, Hina Rabbani Khar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Former Prime Minister and Opposition leader in Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, expressed condolence over death of Malik Rabbani Khar who was father of ex Foreign Minister, Hina Rabbani Khar.

In a condolence message issued here on Monday, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani stated that he was shocked to learn about death of Malik Rabbani Khar.

He said that he shared the grief of deceased daughter Hina Rabbani Khar and Raza Khar besides other family members.

Opposition Leader in Senate prayed for high pedestal of Malik Rabbani Khar in "Jannah".