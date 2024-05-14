Gilani Promise To Take Necessary Measures To Ensure Development Of ‘Waseb’
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday said that he had always contributed relentless efforts in resolving problems of the people and will continue to serve the people with the same spirit. He said that funding for South Punjab will surely be spent on the people of this area and projects for public welfare. Gilani promised to do whatever required to ensure development of ‘Waseb’.
He expressed these views while talking to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Kareem Kundi and different delegates who called on him at Multan circuit House.
Chairman Senate and the KPK Governor discussed matters of mutual interest.
Earlier, the Chairman Senate met with different delegations led by notables of the city including Makhdoom Syed Shamail Shah, Haji Altaf Gara, A. D. Khan Baloch, Malik Munir Arain, Chaudhry Usman and Ali Mehdi. The delegates apprized the Chairman Senate for solving their problems.
The delegates acknowledged the efforts made by Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for development of south Punjab. They mentioned some mega initiatives like upgradation of Multan airport to an international airport, fly-overs and road carpeting in city, motorways and many others and said that people of Multan were thankful to him for his development-oriented vision.
