Gillani Urges All Political Parties To Work Together To Deal With Challenges
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 11:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, said that all political parties have to work together to deal with the challenges being faced by the country.
He expressed these views while addressing an Eid Milan reception ceremony hosted in his honour by Haji Kashif Bosan advocate here on Thursday night.
Yousuf Raza Gillani said that the coalition government was aware of the country's problems and taking steps to resolve them.
Gillani further said, it was the support of the people that enabled him to serve the nation from the coveted office of Prime Minister and now as Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan.
He recalled that special measures had been taken earlier for the development of Multan and more will be done in the future too.
Chairman Senate said that special economic zones would be established in Multan.
The ceremony was attended by senior PPP leaders including General Secretary PPP South Punjab Khawaja Rizwan Alam and others.
