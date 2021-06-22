GIMS performs free of cost bone marrow transplant surgery

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Director of the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Khairpur, Dr Raheem Bukhsh Bhatti has said the first ever successful free of cost bone marrow transplant surgery was performed at the hospital.

Talking to Media, Dr Bhutti said surgery was performed on 21-year-old Tahreem from Bahawalpur who was diagnosed with a plastic anemia.

He said that Dr Farhan, Head of the Department of Bone Marrow Transplant, and his team successfully conducted the surgery, adding that the patients and her 24-year-old donor Shehroob were stable.

He said the BMT department in GIMS is one of the biggest transplant surgery departments in Pakistan.

He said bone marrow transplant surgery costs around Rs 4 milion in Pakistan but the entire procedure was performed at GIMS free of cost.