UrduPoint.com

Global Warming Negatively Affects The Economy: Archbishop Dr Joseph

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Global warming negatively affects the economy: Archbishop Dr Joseph

Archbishop Rawalpindi and Islamabad Dr Joseph Arshad on Friday said that global warming was negatively affecting the economy and society

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Archbishop Rawalpindi and Islamabad Dr Joseph Arshad on Friday said that global warming was negatively affecting the economy and society.

Addressing a seminar titled 'Climate Change, Economy and Society', Dr Joseph said that rising global temperatures had fueled extreme catastrophic weather worldwide, substantially impacting economies and societies.

He added that according to research by the World Meteorological Organization, the last eight years were the warmest years, which was alarming.

The archbishop called for collective efforts to deal with the global climate change.

He said that the effects of climate and environmental change were gradually becoming more dramatic while extreme heat waves, droughts and devastating floods had affected millions this year, costing billions.

During May and June, Pakistan experienced extremely high temperatures, quickly followed by large-scale floods, he said and added that at least 1,700 people lost their lives, 33 million were affected, and 7.9 million were displaced.

Dr Joseph said that in 2015, Pope Francis drew the world's attention to the problems of climate and environmental change and emphasized the need for more plantations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather World Rawalpindi May June 2015 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation, relief work going on in flood-affe ..

Rehabilitation, relief work going on in flood-affected areas of Balochistan: Far ..

2 minutes ago
 Jamad-ul-Awwal crescent sighted

Jamad-ul-Awwal crescent sighted

2 minutes ago
 JICA's Ito Teruyuki calls on Ayaz Sadiq

JICA's Ito Teruyuki calls on Ayaz Sadiq

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court revokes Faisal Vawda's lifetime disq ..

Supreme Court revokes Faisal Vawda's lifetime disqualification in dual nationali ..

4 minutes ago
 SFA to start mobile food testing lab for ensuring ..

SFA to start mobile food testing lab for ensuring food quality

4 minutes ago
 External Power Restored to Three Ukraine's NPPs - ..

External Power Restored to Three Ukraine's NPPs - IAEA

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.