Global warming negatively affects the economy: Archbishop Dr Joseph

Archbishop Rawalpindi and Islamabad Dr Joseph Arshad on Friday said that global warming was negatively affecting the economy and society

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Archbishop Rawalpindi and Islamabad Dr Joseph Arshad on Friday said that global warming was negatively affecting the economy and society.

Addressing a seminar titled 'Climate Change, Economy and Society', Dr Joseph said that rising global temperatures had fueled extreme catastrophic weather worldwide, substantially impacting economies and societies.

He added that according to research by the World Meteorological Organization, the last eight years were the warmest years, which was alarming.

The archbishop called for collective efforts to deal with the global climate change.

He said that the effects of climate and environmental change were gradually becoming more dramatic while extreme heat waves, droughts and devastating floods had affected millions this year, costing billions.

During May and June, Pakistan experienced extremely high temperatures, quickly followed by large-scale floods, he said and added that at least 1,700 people lost their lives, 33 million were affected, and 7.9 million were displaced.

Dr Joseph said that in 2015, Pope Francis drew the world's attention to the problems of climate and environmental change and emphasized the need for more plantations.