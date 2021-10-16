Glorious life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) role model for entire humanity: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is the only role model for the entire humanity and his glorious teachings are panacea for all problems and ills prevailing in the society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is the only role model for the entire humanity and his glorious teachings are panacea for all problems and ills prevailing in the society.

Addressing the Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) conference at Idara Minhaj ul Hussain here on Saturday, he said that the incumbent government was celebrating 'Ashra' Shan e Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) across the country in a befitting manner to highlight the Seerat un Nabi (PBUH) effectively and special programmes were being organized in this regard.

Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said he had witnessed the celebrations of Rabi-ul-Awwal days in Cairo, Baghdad, Marrakesh, Tripoli, Iran and other places and added that it was celebrated with full devotion and religious fervour there as well. He said that the world should clearly understand that no force could harm the love and devotion of Muslims to 'Dar e Mustafa' (PBUH).

He further said that 'Zikar e Mustafa' (PBUH) would keep growing forever and added that there was a need to highlight each and every aspect of the sacred life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He also stressed upon creating awareness regarding the glorious attributes of the great personality of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said, "Despite our belonging to different schools of thought we all are slaves of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)." He further said that celebration of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) and practice of the glorious teachings of the Holy last Prophet (PBUH) were important.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to draw attention of youth towards the Holy life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as solution to all problems lies in following the teachings of the Holy last Prophet (PBUH).

There was a need to bring about change in thinking besides spiritual training, he maintained.

Minister said that fear of Allah Almighty and love of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad PBUH were imperative to root out all types of evil from the society, he added.

He said that the Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Authority would focus on improving thinking, training and introducing reforms to achieve desired results.