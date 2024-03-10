Glowing tribute paid to Shahhed Capt Fahim Abbas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A rich tribute was paid to Captain Fahim Abbas Shaheed (Sitara Basalat) who embraced martdyom at Waziristan.

In his honour, a function was held at Raisyan District Hangu where General Officer Commandant Kohat, Maj Gen Zulfiqar Ali Bhattai was the chief guest, security officials said.

The Chief Guest has unveiled the plaque of Raisayan bridge Hangu named after the Shaheed and paid rich tribute to Captain Fahim Abbas Shaheed.

He said that sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism was numerous and operation would continue till complete elimination of this scourge.

The Chief guest has also met with the father and brother of the Shaheed and highly praised their courage and resolve. The function was attended by relatives of the Shaheed besides military and civil authorities in large numbers.

Father of the Shaheed Captain said that he was feeling proud of his brave son who sacrificed his life for defence of the motherland.

APP/fam