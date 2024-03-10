Glowing Tribute Paid To Shahhed Capt Fahim Abbas
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 07:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A rich tribute was paid to Captain Fahim Abbas Shaheed (Sitara Basalat) who embraced martdyom at Waziristan.
In his honour, a function was held at Raisyan District Hangu where General Officer Commandant Kohat, Maj Gen Zulfiqar Ali Bhattai was the chief guest, security officials said.
The Chief Guest has unveiled the plaque of Raisayan bridge Hangu named after the Shaheed and paid rich tribute to Captain Fahim Abbas Shaheed.
He said that sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism was numerous and operation would continue till complete elimination of this scourge.
The Chief guest has also met with the father and brother of the Shaheed and highly praised their courage and resolve. The function was attended by relatives of the Shaheed besides military and civil authorities in large numbers.
Father of the Shaheed Captain said that he was feeling proud of his brave son who sacrificed his life for defence of the motherland.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agri fair price shops set up at Ramazan bazaars7 minutes ago
-
Sindh Nari Day urges for women empowerment, effective implementation of laws7 minutes ago
-
Newly constructed Jamia mosque inaugurated in Komila city7 minutes ago
-
Neelam Highway closed after landslides in Athmuqam7 minutes ago
-
Women Handball Intervarsity Championship at GCWUS7 minutes ago
-
ICP, CTD conducted search & combing operation PS Industrial Area limits17 minutes ago
-
ICP nab two wanted dacoits17 minutes ago
-
'Killer' of grandfather arrested from airport17 minutes ago
-
PSF invites applications from Pakistani students to participate in IJSO 202417 minutes ago
-
8 outlaws netted; drugs, weapons recovered17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits tehsils to review 'Clean Punjab' campaign27 minutes ago
-
Blood donation camp at Police Lines27 minutes ago