Glowing tributes paid to Ahfaz ur Reham on his first death anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Speakers from different walks of life paying glowing tributes to deceased journalist,Ahfaz ur Rehman, here on Monday evening sought concerted efforts to forge unity in the ranks of media workers, trade unionists and labourers across the country.

Addressing a session held to mark first death anniversary of Ahfaz ur Rehman, under the aegis of Sahafi Mazdoor Action Committee, at Karachi Press Club Dr. Jaffar Ahmad (a scholar cum researcher), A Jabbar Khattak (journalist), Fahim Siddiqui (journalist), Aajiz Jamali (journalist), Nasir Mansoor (trade unionist), Karamat Ali (trade unionist) and Mehnaz Rehman (women rights activist) said the struggle initiated by Minhaj Barna, Nisar Osmani, Ahfaz ur Rehman, Sabih udin Ghausi and their colleagues must be further strengthened and expedited.

Regretting growing division among the journalist community itself and constant decline in the employment opportunities for the working class in the country, the speakers said absolute sincerity of purpose and a pragmatic approach was needed to brave the multi-pronged challenge.

It was highlighted that owners of media houses have emerged to be the major usurper of the rightsof journalists and workers associated with the industry hence responsible for plight of the community.