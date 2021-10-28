Gomal University announces Nov 1 last date for submission of BS admissions

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) ::Director Admission Gomal University Thursday said that November 1 as the last date for submission of admission forms in different disciplines including in the newly started BS program in Pashto and Saraiki departments.

Director Admission Shafiq ur Rehman said that students could download admission forms online from the university's website and also from Gomal University's main campus, City Campus and Tank Campus where special admission booths have been set up for facilitation of students and their parents.

He advised the students and parents to go through the university's website www.gu.edu.pk or dial 0966-9280814 for further information and queries.