UrduPoint.com

Gomal University Announces Nov 1 Last Date For Submission Of BS Admissions

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Gomal University announces Nov 1 last date for submission of BS admissions

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) ::Director Admission Gomal University Thursday said that November 1 as the last date for submission of admission forms in different disciplines including in the newly started BS program in Pashto and Saraiki departments.

Director Admission Shafiq ur Rehman said that students could download admission forms online from the university's website and also from Gomal University's main campus, City Campus and Tank Campus where special admission booths have been set up for facilitation of students and their parents.

He advised the students and parents to go through the university's website www.gu.edu.pk or dial 0966-9280814 for further information and queries.

Related Topics

Tank Gomal November From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

12 minutes ago
 Renewable Energy Unlikely to Replace Fossil Fuels ..

Renewable Energy Unlikely to Replace Fossil Fuels Even in Long-Term - Rosneft CE ..

27 minutes ago
 Austin Tells Turkish Colleague US Recognizes Ankar ..

Austin Tells Turkish Colleague US Recognizes Ankara's Military Modernization Nee ..

27 minutes ago
 UK Investigating Detention of Its Fishing Vessel b ..

UK Investigating Detention of Its Fishing Vessel by France -London

32 minutes ago
 FCW Peshawar wins SBBW University Inter-College Gi ..

FCW Peshawar wins SBBW University Inter-College Girls Games Trophy

32 minutes ago
 German inflation rises to 28-year high of 4.5%: da ..

German inflation rises to 28-year high of 4.5%: data

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.