Gov starts talent hunt for artist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Ministry of National Heritage and Culture has decided to make "National Directory of Artist" to determine size of artist fraternity in Pakistan for devising country's first cultural policy and future endeavors of artistic activities.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Culture, Arts and Related Communications Shahzad Nawaz said Pakistan was a land full of colors with different languages, ethnicities, festivals, attires, food, and diverse cultures, but unfortunately country had no cultural policy since the inception of Pakistan.

Culture, Arts and Communication secretariat of heritage ministry decided to collect rudimentary data of artist on the direction of Prime Minister Imran khan to take an idea that how many artists lived in the country and that information would be converted into meta data to chalk out artistic framework and national policy of culture in Pakistan, he added.

"Secretariat has called online entries for artists from across the country as national data base of artist is not only confined to renowned or established artist. Every Pakistani who has talent in acting, writing, designing, painting, arts, singing, voice over, photography, production, graphics, animation, audio/ video editing can register himself on pakistancreatives@gmail.

com" he said.

Divulging about the details of the program he said data would be completed by the end of March 2022 as the advertisement of national data base program sent to all art councils, universities, art schools, television channels, production houses and advertisement agencies.

"Meta data of artist will be utilized for multipurpose venture to generate economic activities and connect producers, directors, advertisers and investors on a single digital platform" he answered while answering a query.

He said Federal government offered artist welfare fund, but there was no proper mechanism to facilitate artist in Pakistan, however, Primary data of artists would help to sketch larger scheme for the facilitation of talent.

"Secretariat will conduct workshops, internship and exchange programs in different cities after data collection to polish local talent and make them able to pursue promising career in the field of arts" he added.

Talent hunt program would primarily focus on the rural hardline and remote areas of the country as government aimed to promote indigenous talent and culture of Pakistan, official said.