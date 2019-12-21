UrduPoint.com
Governing Body Of Rawalpindi Development Authority, WASA Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 07:51 PM

Governing body of Rawalpindi Development Authority, WASA held

The 45th meeting of Governing Body of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Water Sanitation Agency (WASA) held with its chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza in the chair

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The 45th meeting of Governing Body of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Water Sanitation Agency (WASA) held with its chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza in the chair.

The meeting was attended by the members of the governing body including MPA PP-13, Maj (Retd) Muhammad Latasub Satti, MPA PP-6, Ms.

Nasreen Tariq, MPA (W-301), MCR , DG RDA, MD WASA and officials concerned.

The DG RDA gave progress update on the ongoing development projects of RDA which included Ring Road Project and Nullah Lai Expressway.

He also apprised the members about some new initiatives such as Kitchen gardening, Rainwater harvesting etc.

In the governing body meeting, LDA Building & Zoning Regulations 2019 with slight amendments were also adopted.

