Government Taking Measures To Overcome Money Laundering, Under Invoicing: Fawad Chaudhry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 05:59 PM

Government taking measures to overcome money laundering, under invoicing: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that government is taking measures to overcome money laundering and under invoicing adding he is more interested in the arrival of Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge than dharna.Addressing a seminar in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said technology moved the business forward after changing it

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that government is taking measures to overcome money laundering and under invoicing adding he is more interested in the arrival of Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge than dharna.Addressing a seminar in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said technology moved the business forward after changing it.We have welcomed the Japanese technology in the field of oil and gas.He said with arrival of Japanese technology, new avenues to development would be opened in the country.

He said incumbent government has opened new ways and means in import business.We have already defeated the whole opposition during previous elections and in the next too PTI would beat them as zero plus zero remains zero.He said Dharna of Maulana is just for reviving his business.He further said that we have already said that opposition should do bargain with NAB.They should give money to NAB and take their fathers as this cannot happen so that they give nothing and take their fathers.

