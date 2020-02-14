Government has decided to pay arrears to pensioners of Employee's Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) Government has decided to pay arrears to pensioners of Employee's Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).As per media reports, arrears will be given in the pension of April.Government had announced an increase of Rs 2000 in the pension of EOBI.EOBI pension was enhanced to Rs 8, 500 from January 2020.Notification will be issued after approval of Federal cabinet.