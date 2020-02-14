UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government To Pay Arrears To Employee's Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) Pensioners In April

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:56 PM

Government to pay arrears to Employee's Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pensioners in April

Government has decided to pay arrears to pensioners of Employee's Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) Government has decided to pay arrears to pensioners of Employee's Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).As per media reports, arrears will be given in the pension of April.Government had announced an increase of Rs 2000 in the pension of EOBI.EOBI pension was enhanced to Rs 8, 500 from January 2020.Notification will be issued after approval of Federal cabinet.

Related Topics

January April 2020 Media From Government Cabinet Employment

Recent Stories

President Erdogan offers full support for Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

Editorial: Students’ future must be paramount

31 minutes ago

World's eminent academicians to attend AIOU's moot ..

5 minutes ago

RDA issues notices to two illegal housing schemes

5 minutes ago

Regulating social media requirement of public inte ..

5 minutes ago

Lavrov, Cavusoglu to Meet in Munich on Sunday - Ru ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.