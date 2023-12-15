Governor assures cooperation to textile mills association in resolution of problems

A delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association here Friday called on KP Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali and informed him about their problems and issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) A delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association here Friday called on KP Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali and informed him about their problems and issues.

The delegation that was led by Muhammad Kamran Shah informed the governor about their reservations relating to the increase in gas prices and urged him to raise the issue with Federal authorities.

The delegation said that they would be forced to stop production if their concerns were not addressed timely and added that our province deserves adequate gas supply according to its production ratio of gas.

The governor assured to take up the matter with the caretaker prime minister and said that price increase is a matter of concern for the province as it may affect the production of industries. He said that necessary steps would be taken for the relief of the textile industry and to remove their concerns.

Meanwhile, a twenty-member delegation of the Islamic Doctors Forum called on the governor and discussed problems relating to doctors and hospitals. The governor listened to their problems and assured them of his cooperation.

A thirty-member delegation of Government Degree College Ogi Manshera met with the KP Governor and discussed problems including transport facility, college boundary wall and other needed amenities in the college.

They said that the college is at security risk due to a damaged boundary wall that collapsed in the earthquake.

The governor said that their problems would be conveyed to the caretaker minister for necessary action.

He also assured the cooperation of the delegation and said that their problems would be solved at the earliest.