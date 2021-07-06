Governor Balochistan lauds officials for addressing public grievances timely

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) has not only improved the performance of federal departments in Balochistan but also increased public confidence in national institutions through timely redressal of their grievances

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) has not only improved the performance of Federal departments in Balochistan but also increased public confidence in national institutions through timely redressal of their grievances.

He also urged all government officials to use their professional skills to solve the problems facing the people without taking any kind of pressure.

Governor Balochistan expressed these views while talking to the heads of all federal agencies working in Balochistan province at the Governor House Quetta.

Vice Chancellors of Balochistan Public Sector Universities were also present on the occasion.

It is to be noted that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has tasked the Governors of all the provinces of the country to review the system of redressal of public grievances in the federal departments working in the provinces through Pakistan Citizen Portal.

Talking to the participants of the review meeting on the performance of federal departments in the province, Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said that the officers should play their role in establishing good governance and keeping the society free from illegitimate recommendations and corruption to create maximum convenience for the people.

" In this regard, it is important that we regularly monitor the performance of our national institutions and strengthen the process of transparency and accountability," he underlined.

Governor Balochistan clarified that the head of every federal sector in the province is required to submit a written report before every review meeting for full preparation and timely resolution of public grievances.

A number of important decisions were taken in the review meeting as a result of suggestions and recommendations of the heads of federal departments.