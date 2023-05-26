UrduPoint.com

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar For Implementation Of Uplifting Projects To Facilitate People

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar for implementation of uplifting projects to facilitate people

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday called for the implementation of development projects so that common people could be facilitated

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday called for the implementation of development projects so that common people could be facilitated.

He expressed these views while talking to Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili called on him at Governor House Quetta.

The Governor of Balochistan said that several public sector universities of Balochistan were suffering from financial crisis.

"It is necessary that the financial difficulties faced by these higher educational institutions should be resolved on a priority basis", he said.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that in the upcoming budget, efforts should be made to allocate maximum funds keeping in mind the problems of universities and other higher education institutions, because they would protect our future and our generations.

He said that the overall development and prosperity of the province could be ensured only by giving priority to the interests of the people in policymaking.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Governor Education Budget From

Recent Stories

Robber arrested in encounter, pistol recovered

Robber arrested in encounter, pistol recovered

3 minutes ago
 Rakhni Court rejects pre-arrest bail of Inam Khetr ..

Rakhni Court rejects pre-arrest bail of Inam Khetran in Barkhan tragedy case

5 minutes ago
 Mini Police line proposed in Riverine area for com ..

Mini Police line proposed in Riverine area for combating bandits in Sindh

4 minutes ago
 DC Barkhan inspects ongoing test of SBK posts at G ..

DC Barkhan inspects ongoing test of SBK posts at Govt Boys School

4 minutes ago
 Many Ukrainian Refugees Facing Mounting Debts Abro ..

Many Ukrainian Refugees Facing Mounting Debts Abroad - IFRC

4 minutes ago
 Huzaifa upset Abid in Tennis men's singles

Huzaifa upset Abid in Tennis men's singles

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.