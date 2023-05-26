Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar for implementation of uplifting projects to facilitate people

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday called for the implementation of development projects so that common people could be facilitated

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday called for the implementation of development projects so that common people could be facilitated.

He expressed these views while talking to Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili called on him at Governor House Quetta.

The Governor of Balochistan said that several public sector universities of Balochistan were suffering from financial crisis.

"It is necessary that the financial difficulties faced by these higher educational institutions should be resolved on a priority basis", he said.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that in the upcoming budget, efforts should be made to allocate maximum funds keeping in mind the problems of universities and other higher education institutions, because they would protect our future and our generations.

He said that the overall development and prosperity of the province could be ensured only by giving priority to the interests of the people in policymaking.