UrduPoint.com

Governor Confers Civil Awards To 12 Personalities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Governor confers civil awards to 12 personalities

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Wednesday conferred civil awards to 12 personalities from different walks of life on Pakistan Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Wednesday conferred civil awards to 12 personalities from different walks of life on Pakistan Day.

Addressing the ceremony held at Governor House, he congratulated the nation on Pakistan Day and said the whole nation salutes the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the country's borders and for peace.

All sections of society should go beyond personal interests and make decisions keeping in view only the interests of the country and the nation, he added.

Governor Sarwar conferred awards to Dr. Irfanullah Khan, Dr. Aftab Mohammad Rafique, and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Junaid Mughal for their outstanding work in the field of science.

Prof. Dr. Rubina Farooq in the Department of education, posthumous award to Late Muhammad Anis Nagi in the field of literature, film star Saima Noor in the acting profession, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz to Mansoor Hassan Siddiqui in public service, while Rifat Abbas alias Ghulam Abbas in literature, famous Pakistani actor Shahid in acting, famous Naat khuwan Noor Mohammad Jiral in Naat recitation, Shehryar Zaidi for exceptional performance in acting, were awarded the Presidential Award of Outstanding Performance. While the famous actress of the past Nelo was also awarded the Posthumous Presidential Award for Excellence in Performing Arts which was received by his son film star Shan.

Later, talking to media Governor Sarwar said that this beloved homeland had been achieved by our forefathers after continuous struggle, saying "Sacrifices and our vision are only to make the country strong, prosperous, peaceful and stable." Therefore, it is imperative that the golden rule of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, faith, unity and discipline must be implemented and the one who had been given the responsibility by Allah Almighty should do full justice to it. If everyone would work with honesty and hard work, no power in the world could stop Pakistan from moving forward, he added.

He said that the people have got their rights and religious freedom in the shape of Pakistan, asserting that nation should work together to make Pakistan strong, prosperous and peaceful. The religious freedom and protection given to minorities in Pakistan today are unparalleled in the entire region and the world, he mentioned. The present government was striving to make Pakistan a true Islamic welfare state, he added.

Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Syed Syed-ul-Hassan Shah, Chief Secretary and others were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Governor Martyrs Shaheed Education Punjab Muhammad Ali Jinnah Pakistan Day Saima Noor Gold Media From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

DC visits PMCH , expressed annoyance over poor san ..

DC visits PMCH , expressed annoyance over poor sanitation

32 seconds ago
 Punjab cultural float attracts National Day Parade ..

Punjab cultural float attracts National Day Parade participants

33 seconds ago
 President confers civil awards on prominent citize ..

President confers civil awards on prominent citizens, foreign nationals

34 seconds ago
 DC takes notice of shortage of drinking water supp ..

DC takes notice of shortage of drinking water supply

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Day celebrated in Larkana Region

Pakistan-Day celebrated in Larkana Region

6 minutes ago
 Chairman PAEC receives Nishan-e-Imtiaz

Chairman PAEC receives Nishan-e-Imtiaz

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>