Governor confers civil awards to 12 personalities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Wednesday conferred civil awards to 12 personalities from different walks of life on Pakistan Day.

Addressing the ceremony held at Governor House, he congratulated the nation on Pakistan Day and said the whole nation salutes the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the country's borders and for peace.

All sections of society should go beyond personal interests and make decisions keeping in view only the interests of the country and the nation, he added.

Governor Sarwar conferred awards to Dr. Irfanullah Khan, Dr. Aftab Mohammad Rafique, and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Junaid Mughal for their outstanding work in the field of science.

Prof. Dr. Rubina Farooq in the Department of education, posthumous award to Late Muhammad Anis Nagi in the field of literature, film star Saima Noor in the acting profession, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz to Mansoor Hassan Siddiqui in public service, while Rifat Abbas alias Ghulam Abbas in literature, famous Pakistani actor Shahid in acting, famous Naat khuwan Noor Mohammad Jiral in Naat recitation, Shehryar Zaidi for exceptional performance in acting, were awarded the Presidential Award of Outstanding Performance. While the famous actress of the past Nelo was also awarded the Posthumous Presidential Award for Excellence in Performing Arts which was received by his son film star Shan.

Later, talking to media Governor Sarwar said that this beloved homeland had been achieved by our forefathers after continuous struggle, saying "Sacrifices and our vision are only to make the country strong, prosperous, peaceful and stable." Therefore, it is imperative that the golden rule of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, faith, unity and discipline must be implemented and the one who had been given the responsibility by Allah Almighty should do full justice to it. If everyone would work with honesty and hard work, no power in the world could stop Pakistan from moving forward, he added.

He said that the people have got their rights and religious freedom in the shape of Pakistan, asserting that nation should work together to make Pakistan strong, prosperous and peaceful. The religious freedom and protection given to minorities in Pakistan today are unparalleled in the entire region and the world, he mentioned. The present government was striving to make Pakistan a true Islamic welfare state, he added.

Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Syed Syed-ul-Hassan Shah, Chief Secretary and others were present.