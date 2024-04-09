Open Menu

Governor Felicitates Qari Abu Bakar For Winning Intl Qirat Competition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Governor felicitates Qari Abu Bakar for winning Intl Qirat Competition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday invited Hafiz Qari Muhammad Abu Bkar to Governor House and congratulated him on achieving first position in International Qirat Competition that was held in Iraq.

The governor also congratulated the father of Qari Abu Bakat and said that achievement is an honour that projects the name of Pakistan in the whole world.

He encouraged Qari Abu Bakr and gave him a prize and commendation certificate.

It is worth mentioning that Qari Abu Bakar who belongs to Manshera bagged second position in the international Qirat Competition that was held in Iran.

