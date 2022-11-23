UrduPoint.com

Governor For High Moral Grounds, Facts Based Journalism

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Governor for high moral grounds, facts based journalism

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has stressed the need for pursuing high moral grounds and facts in journalism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has stressed the need for pursuing high moral grounds and facts in journalism.

Speaking at a three-day conference on urdu journalism at a private university here on Wednesday, he admitted the fact that the social media has a powerful impact on the lives of people, adding, "Our religion islam prohibits spread of false news." Chairman Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC) Dr. Shahid Munir, Dean Media school and Communication Dr. Anjum Zia, Rector Asif Raza, senior journalist Mujibur Rehman Shami, Salman Ghani and a large number of people attended the conference.

Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Urdu journalism played a very important role in the war of Independence and the Pakistan movement.

He said the sacrifices of people associated with Urdu journalism cannot be forgotten, adding that it is responsibility of universities to conduct and promote research.

He further said in the age of social media, journalists have a greater responsibility to report responsibly.

The Governor Punjab said that character building and moral training of the entire society, especially students, is very important. He said that there is eternal success in truth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Punjab Social Media Independence HEC Moral Media

Recent Stories

Syrian Kurds Hear Only 'Silence' From US, UN on Tu ..

Syrian Kurds Hear Only 'Silence' From US, UN on Turkish Attacks - SDC

1 minute ago
 Syrian Kurds Seek Diplomatic Contacts With Damascu ..

Syrian Kurds Seek Diplomatic Contacts With Damascus - SDC

1 minute ago
 IWMB foils illegal hunting attempt in Islamabad Cl ..

IWMB foils illegal hunting attempt in Islamabad Club's premises

12 minutes ago
 Bulgaria, EU to Discuss Oil Exports From Russia-Ow ..

Bulgaria, EU to Discuss Oil Exports From Russia-Owned Refinery - Deputy Prime Mi ..

12 minutes ago
 UNSC to Hold Emergency Session Later on Wednesday ..

UNSC to Hold Emergency Session Later on Wednesday on Ukraine's Request - Russian ..

16 minutes ago
 Ukraine nuclear plants cut from grid after strikes ..

Ukraine nuclear plants cut from grid after strikes: operator

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.