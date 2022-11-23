Governor for high moral grounds, facts based journalism

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has stressed the need for pursuing high moral grounds and facts in journalism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has stressed the need for pursuing high moral grounds and facts in journalism.

Speaking at a three-day conference on urdu journalism at a private university here on Wednesday, he admitted the fact that the social media has a powerful impact on the lives of people, adding, "Our religion islam prohibits spread of false news." Chairman Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC) Dr. Shahid Munir, Dean Media school and Communication Dr. Anjum Zia, Rector Asif Raza, senior journalist Mujibur Rehman Shami, Salman Ghani and a large number of people attended the conference.

Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Urdu journalism played a very important role in the war of Independence and the Pakistan movement.

He said the sacrifices of people associated with Urdu journalism cannot be forgotten, adding that it is responsibility of universities to conduct and promote research.

He further said in the age of social media, journalists have a greater responsibility to report responsibly.

The Governor Punjab said that character building and moral training of the entire society, especially students, is very important. He said that there is eternal success in truth.