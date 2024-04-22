Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the government is committed to increase productivity and investment of every individual by modeling an efficient, responsive and service-oriented governance.

Talking to a delegation comprising participants of 47th Specialized Training Program and the first Specialized Training Course at the Governor's House here on Monday, he extended best wishes to the trainee officers.

The delegation was led by Director Civil Services academy (CSA) Dr. Sajid Mahmood Chauhan. The Governor Punjab welcomed the delegation to Governor House Lahore and informed them about the history of Governor House.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman further said that the government is currently focused on reducing poverty, creating employment opportunities, ensuring equal opportunities for economic development through social and infrastructure development.

He said that Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) has an important role in running the country's administrative affairs and development.

He said that civil servants should serve the people. He said that while performing their professional responsibilities, they should strive for the welfare and betterment of general public. He said that success depends not only on individual abilities and resources, but also on how effectively these resources are used. The Governor Punjab said that in today's modern era, it is very important to embrace technology and innovation.

The Governor Punjab expressed the hope that they will contribute to development of the country with their unwavering dedication and determination.

Earlier, Director Civil Services Academy Dr. Sajid Mehmood Chauhan briefed about the aims and objectives of the Specialized Training Program and the Specialized Training Course.