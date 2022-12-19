UrduPoint.com

Governor GB Meets Governor Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Governor GB meets Governor Punjab

Governor Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Syed Mehdi Shah called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed current political situation of the country and matters of mutual interest in a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Monday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the coalition government is committed to providing relief to the people and bringing economic stability to the country.

He said that the country's economy would be strengthened with CPEC as it would increase economic activities and create numerous employment opportunities.

The Governor Punjab said, "We should equip our youth with modern education so that they could play active role in the development of the country." Regarding increase in quota of GB students to the universities of Punjab, the Governor of Punjab said efforts will be made to increase the quota of students from Gilgit-Baltistan in the universities of Punjab.

He said people of Gilgit-Baltistan are peace-loving and it is very impressive that the crime rate in the province is very low. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman further said the present government believes in serving and providing basic facilities to the common people.

Governor GB Syed Mehdi Shah said it is very important to bring political and economic stability in the country for the promotion of foreign investment and tourism in Pakistan. He said Gilgit-Baltistan has very beautiful tourist resorts in the world which are the center of attention of foreign tourists.

