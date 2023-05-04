Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah met Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqv

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah met Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday at the Chief Minister's Office and discussed matters of mutual interest and promoting cooperation in various fields.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced to provide laptops to the talented students of Gilgit-Baltistan as it would help the students of GB in their educational activities and research according to modern technology.

The Punjab Government will continue its role in the construction and development of Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan welcomed the announcement of providing laptops to students and thanked Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.