Governor Grieves Over Death Of Advisor's Mother
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2023 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Advisor of CM Sindh Tariq Hasan's mother here on Saturday.
He prayed for the deceased higher place in Jannah.
