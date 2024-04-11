Governor House Peshawar open for public during Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) On the second day of Eid, a large number of people, including political, social, journalists, government personalities and people from different walks of life arrived at the Governor House here on Thursday.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali was also present among the people on the second day of Eid. Governor Haji Ghulam Ali mingled with the guests who came to the Governor's House, celebrating Eid.

On the second day of Eid, guests coming to the Governor's House continued to be pampered with sweets, tea and cold.

People truly expressed their joy on opening the Governor House on the two days of Eid. Haji Ghulam Ali said: “I am grateful to those who came to the Governor House to celebrate Eid and spend some time with me.

”

The governor house is open for the public on the first day of Eid and today also on the second day to share the happiness of Eid together, Haji Ghulam Ali said. Like last year, this year too, on Eid-ul-Fitr, the Governor house has been opened to the general public, adding to their happiness, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

“I am really delighted to be among people because I am among them and spending time with the people amused me more as the Governor House is because of the people so opening it for the people and welcoming them is actually our tradition as Pakhtun,” Haji Ghulam Ali said.