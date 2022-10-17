UrduPoint.com

Governor Inaugurates Auditorium, Sports Complex At Cholistan University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Balighur Rehman inaugurated the newly constructed auditorium of the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Balighur Rehman inaugurated the newly constructed auditorium of the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences on Monday.

The total cost of the auditorium was 65 million rupees and it had seating capacity of 500 people. He also inaugurated the Sports Complex of the university which had been built at a cost of 50 million rupees.

The sports complex will provide facilities for the gym, badminton court, and various indoor and outdoor games.

Governor Punjab inaugurated the Semen Production Unit at Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences. It was established in collaboration with the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and the Sahiwal Cattle Breeding Society.

Vice Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof Dr Sajjad Khan, Registrar Salman Mirza and others were present on the occasion.

