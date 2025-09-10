Open Menu

FIA's Lahore Anti-corruption Circle’s Performance Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 09:28 PM

Director FIA Lahore Zone Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia, chaired a performance review meeting of the Anti-Corruption Circle at its Lahore Zonal Office on Wednesday

The anti-corruption circle incharge and other officials attended the meeting.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing on ongoing investigations was presented. Director FIA Muhammad Ali Zia expressed satisfaction with the current performance but issued strict instructions for further improvement. He emphasised that pending inquiries and investigations must be completed promptly and based on merit.

He warned that no delays or leniency would be tolerated in high-profile cases. The director stressed strict action against officials involved in poor investigations and reaffirmed the FIA’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

All resources will be used to apprehend suspects involved in corruption, financial fraud, electricity theft and counterfeit medicines, added Zia.

Additionally, operations against illegal human organ transplantation networks will be intensified, he said and added that immediate corrective measures will be taken to enhance institutional integrity and professional performance.

