FIA's Lahore Anti-corruption Circle’s Performance Reviewed
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 09:28 PM
Director FIA Lahore Zone Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia, chaired a performance review meeting of the Anti-Corruption Circle at its Lahore Zonal Office on Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Director FIA Lahore Zone Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia, chaired a performance review meeting of the Anti-Corruption Circle at its Lahore Zonal Office on Wednesday.
The anti-corruption circle incharge and other officials attended the meeting.
During the meeting, a detailed briefing on ongoing investigations was presented. Director FIA Muhammad Ali Zia expressed satisfaction with the current performance but issued strict instructions for further improvement. He emphasised that pending inquiries and investigations must be completed promptly and based on merit.
He warned that no delays or leniency would be tolerated in high-profile cases. The director stressed strict action against officials involved in poor investigations and reaffirmed the FIA’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption.
All resources will be used to apprehend suspects involved in corruption, financial fraud, electricity theft and counterfeit medicines, added Zia.
Additionally, operations against illegal human organ transplantation networks will be intensified, he said and added that immediate corrective measures will be taken to enhance institutional integrity and professional performance.
Recent Stories
Egypt’s core inflation eases to 10.7% in August: CBE
UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of train ..
Governor inaugurates Girls’ hostels for 200 students in SBKWU
Sultan bin Ahmed attends session on sustainable cities at IGCF
SP Ayesha honoured with 'Excellence in Performance Award 2025' by IAWP
DI Khan Police seize 8.7kg narcotics: 12 arrested during crackdown
Police nab thief, recovered cash, valuables in Waris Khan Operation
Minister chairs meeting on July–August recovery & performance
DGR, Anwar Gargash Academy sign MoU at IGCF
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi explores innovation at 14th IGCF
FIA's Lahore anti-corruption circle’s performance reviewed
TII, Abu Dhabi Ship Building collaborate to expand capabilities in naval maritim ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor inaugurates Girls’ hostels for 200 students in SBKWU30 seconds ago
-
SP Ayesha honoured with 'Excellence in Performance Award 2025' by IAWP31 seconds ago
-
DI Khan Police seize 8.7kg narcotics: 12 arrested during crackdown32 seconds ago
-
Police nab thief, recovered cash, valuables in Waris Khan Operation34 seconds ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on July–August recovery & performance35 seconds ago
-
FIA's Lahore anti-corruption circle’s performance reviewed2 minutes ago
-
DC Tando visits rain-affected areas, orders acceleration of drainage work, evacuation of dangerous b ..2 minutes ago
-
Court awards 9 years’ imprisonment to drug peddler2 minutes ago
-
Gilani congratulates Rana Sanaullah on his election as Senator2 minutes ago
-
RDA reviews ban on land transactions in Illegal housing schemes2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on 77th death anniversary59 minutes ago
-
Murree Admin steps up anti-dengue efforts59 minutes ago