SP Ayesha Honoured With 'Excellence In Performance Award 2025' By IAWP
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 09:30 PM
Superintendent of Police (SP) Ayesha Butt of Punjab Police has been conferred with the prestigious “Excellence in Performance Award 2025” by the International Association of Women Police (IAWP) at the 62nd Annual IAWP Conference held in Glasgow, Scotland
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, over 300 women police officers from more than 40 countries participated in various award categories. The IAWP President, Julia Jaeger, personally handed over the award to SP Ayesha Butt.
SP Ayesha Butt is currently serving as the City Traffic Officer (CTO) Gujranwala. She was selected for the award in recognition of her outstanding performance in the areas of traffic safety policing and community engagement, significantly improving police-public relations.
The IAWP annually honours one female police officer from around the world who has demonstrated exceptional service to her community, added spokesperson.
Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, congratulated SP Ayesha Butt on receiving the international accolade, stating that her achievement is a source of immense pride for the police force and the entire nation. He added that her recognition is especially inspiring for women officers in the department.
