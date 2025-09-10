Open Menu

PLRA Initiates Establishment Of Arazi Muawin Centres In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 09:32 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) has initiated the process for the establishment of Arazi Muawin Centers in Rawalpindi to provide modern and transparent land-related services to citizens.

The move is part of the Punjab Government’s effort to improve public services and simplify land record management.

During an inaugural meeting organized by the PLRA on Wednesday, attendees were briefed on the purpose and procedures of the new centres.

The PLRA’s Arazi Muawin Programme is designed to bring key services—such as land transfer (intiqalat), the issuance of "Fard" (ownership records), and record verification—closer to the citizens' homes. The goal of these centres is to offer convenient, high-quality services under a single roof.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner Cheema said that under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's leadership, the Punjab Government was taking every possible step to improve people’s lives and provide maximum facilities.

He emphasized that the province's land records had been fully computerized to ensure a secure, transparent, and modern experience for the public, saving valuable time and resources.

Dr. Cheema concluded that the establishment of the centres would provide the Rawalpindi citizens with easy access to services near their homes, ensuring a new model of public service with greater ease and transparency.

Key officials present at the meeting included Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr. Hassan Tariq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Abdullah Khan, Director of Punjab Land Records Authority Rawalpindi, In-charge of Rawat Land Record Centre Tariq Mehmood, and assistant directors from Land Record Centres across the city and other tehsils, along with aspiring candidates for the franchise centres.

