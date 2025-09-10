PLRA Initiates Establishment Of Arazi Muawin Centres In Rawalpindi
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 09:32 PM
The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) has initiated the process for the establishment of Arazi Muawin Centers in Rawalpindi to provide modern and transparent land-related services to citizens
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) has initiated the process for the establishment of Arazi Muawin Centers in Rawalpindi to provide modern and transparent land-related services to citizens.
The move is part of the Punjab Government’s effort to improve public services and simplify land record management.
During an inaugural meeting organized by the PLRA on Wednesday, attendees were briefed on the purpose and procedures of the new centres.
The PLRA’s Arazi Muawin Programme is designed to bring key services—such as land transfer (intiqalat), the issuance of "Fard" (ownership records), and record verification—closer to the citizens' homes. The goal of these centres is to offer convenient, high-quality services under a single roof.
Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner Cheema said that under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's leadership, the Punjab Government was taking every possible step to improve people’s lives and provide maximum facilities.
He emphasized that the province's land records had been fully computerized to ensure a secure, transparent, and modern experience for the public, saving valuable time and resources.
Dr. Cheema concluded that the establishment of the centres would provide the Rawalpindi citizens with easy access to services near their homes, ensuring a new model of public service with greater ease and transparency.
Key officials present at the meeting included Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr. Hassan Tariq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Abdullah Khan, Director of Punjab Land Records Authority Rawalpindi, In-charge of Rawat Land Record Centre Tariq Mehmood, and assistant directors from Land Record Centres across the city and other tehsils, along with aspiring candidates for the franchise centres.
Recent Stories
Egypt’s core inflation eases to 10.7% in August: CBE
UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of train ..
Governor inaugurates Girls’ hostels for 200 students in SBKWU
Sultan bin Ahmed attends session on sustainable cities at IGCF
SP Ayesha honoured with 'Excellence in Performance Award 2025' by IAWP
DI Khan Police seize 8.7kg narcotics: 12 arrested during crackdown
Police nab thief, recovered cash, valuables in Waris Khan Operation
Minister chairs meeting on July–August recovery & performance
Livestock dept stands as strong support for flood-hit farmers: Dr. Nadeem Badar
Robber held after encounter with CCD in Kahrorpakka
ITP Police announce night traffic diversions for foreign guest movement
DGR, Anwar Gargash Academy sign MoU at IGCF
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor inaugurates Girls’ hostels for 200 students in SBKWU5 minutes ago
-
SP Ayesha honoured with 'Excellence in Performance Award 2025' by IAWP5 minutes ago
-
DI Khan Police seize 8.7kg narcotics: 12 arrested during crackdown6 minutes ago
-
Police nab thief, recovered cash, valuables in Waris Khan Operation6 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on July–August recovery & performance6 minutes ago
-
Livestock dept stands as strong support for flood-hit farmers: Dr. Nadeem Badar3 minutes ago
-
Robber held after encounter with CCD in Kahrorpakka3 minutes ago
-
ITP Police announce night traffic diversions for foreign guest movement3 minutes ago
-
PLRA initiates establishment of Arazi Muawin Centres in Rawalpindi3 minutes ago
-
FIA's Lahore anti-corruption circle’s performance reviewed7 minutes ago
-
DC Tando visits rain-affected areas, orders acceleration of drainage work, evacuation of dangerous b ..7 minutes ago
-
Court awards 9 years’ imprisonment to drug peddler7 minutes ago