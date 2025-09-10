DI Khan Police Seize 8.7kg Narcotics: 12 Arrested During Crackdown
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 09:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) City Circle Police on Wednesday arrested 12 accused, including two involved in liquor manufacturing, and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics and liquor during a crackdown under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada.
According to a police spokesman, the crackdown was carried out by City Circle Police under the leadership of SP City Ali Hamza, DSP City Muhammad Adnan, and SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a liquor distilling setup and arrested Jameel Akhtar son of Muhammad Haider Khan, resident of Zafarabad Colony, and Muhammad Aslam son of Muhammad Musa, resident of Mohallah Dhandla, District Bhakkar.
During the raid, police seized 68 liquor bottles, 880 liters of liquor, and distilling equipment from their possession. The accused were taken into custody and cases were registered against them.
In other operations against drug peddlers, police recovered 4,040 grams of hashish, 3,298 grams of ice, and 1,575 grams of heroin, leading to the arrest of 10 more accused. Cases have been registered against all arrested persons under the relevant laws.
The spokesman reaffirmed that DI Khan Police would continue their efforts to curb drug trafficking and liquor manufacturing to ensure a drug-free society.
