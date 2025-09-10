Court awards 9 years’ imprisonment to drug peddler

A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded 9 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded 9 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

According to a police spokesman, the accused, Yasir Khan, was found guilty of possessing 1,520 grams of hashish and was arrested by the Ratta Amral police in January 2025.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.