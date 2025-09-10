Court Awards 9 Years’ Imprisonment To Drug Peddler
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 09:28 PM
A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded 9 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded 9 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.
According to a police spokesman, the accused, Yasir Khan, was found guilty of possessing 1,520 grams of hashish and was arrested by the Ratta Amral police in January 2025.
After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.
Recent Stories
Egypt’s core inflation eases to 10.7% in August: CBE
UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of train ..
Governor inaugurates Girls’ hostels for 200 students in SBKWU
Sultan bin Ahmed attends session on sustainable cities at IGCF
SP Ayesha honoured with 'Excellence in Performance Award 2025' by IAWP
DI Khan Police seize 8.7kg narcotics: 12 arrested during crackdown
Police nab thief, recovered cash, valuables in Waris Khan Operation
Minister chairs meeting on July–August recovery & performance
DGR, Anwar Gargash Academy sign MoU at IGCF
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi explores innovation at 14th IGCF
FIA's Lahore anti-corruption circle’s performance reviewed
TII, Abu Dhabi Ship Building collaborate to expand capabilities in naval maritim ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor inaugurates Girls’ hostels for 200 students in SBKWU30 seconds ago
-
SP Ayesha honoured with 'Excellence in Performance Award 2025' by IAWP31 seconds ago
-
DI Khan Police seize 8.7kg narcotics: 12 arrested during crackdown32 seconds ago
-
Police nab thief, recovered cash, valuables in Waris Khan Operation34 seconds ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on July–August recovery & performance35 seconds ago
-
FIA's Lahore anti-corruption circle’s performance reviewed2 minutes ago
-
DC Tando visits rain-affected areas, orders acceleration of drainage work, evacuation of dangerous b ..2 minutes ago
-
Court awards 9 years’ imprisonment to drug peddler2 minutes ago
-
Gilani congratulates Rana Sanaullah on his election as Senator2 minutes ago
-
RDA reviews ban on land transactions in Illegal housing schemes2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on 77th death anniversary59 minutes ago
-
Murree Admin steps up anti-dengue efforts59 minutes ago