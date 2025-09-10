ITP Police announce night traffic diversions for foreign guest movement

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Wednesday announced that from 08:00 p.m. to 09:00 p.m. and again from 11:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight, special traffic diversions will be enforced due to the visit of a foreign guest, cautioning citizens about possible delays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Wednesday announced that from 08:00 p.m. to 09:00 p.m. and again from 11:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight, special traffic diversions will be enforced due to the visit of a foreign guest, cautioning citizens about possible delays.

An official told APP that traffic on Margalla Road may face disruption during these hours.

He said motorists heading to Red Zone and Serena Hotel should use Jinnah Avenue, Ayub Chowk and Nadra Chowk, while those traveling to Bari Imam should also use Nadra Chowk.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Hamzah Humayun said ITP personnel would remain deployed at various points to facilitate citizens. He urged commuters to keep a 20-minute margin in their travel plans to avoid inconvenience.

He further advised citizens to contact the ITP Helpline 1915 or follow official social media platforms for real9-time traffic updates and guidance.