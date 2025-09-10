Open Menu

ITP Police Announce Night Traffic Diversions For Foreign Guest Movement

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 09:32 PM

ITP Police announce night traffic diversions for foreign guest movement

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Wednesday announced that from 08:00 p.m. to 09:00 p.m. and again from 11:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight, special traffic diversions will be enforced due to the visit of a foreign guest, cautioning citizens about possible delays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Wednesday announced that from 08:00 p.m. to 09:00 p.m. and again from 11:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight, special traffic diversions will be enforced due to the visit of a foreign guest, cautioning citizens about possible delays.

An official told APP that traffic on Margalla Road may face disruption during these hours.

He said motorists heading to Red Zone and Serena Hotel should use Jinnah Avenue, Ayub Chowk and Nadra Chowk, while those traveling to Bari Imam should also use Nadra Chowk.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Hamzah Humayun said ITP personnel would remain deployed at various points to facilitate citizens. He urged commuters to keep a 20-minute margin in their travel plans to avoid inconvenience.

He further advised citizens to contact the ITP Helpline 1915 or follow official social media platforms for real9-time traffic updates and guidance.

Recent Stories

Egypt’s core inflation eases to 10.7% in August: ..

Egypt’s core inflation eases to 10.7% in August: CBE

20 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys cond ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of train ..

35 minutes ago
 Governor inaugurates Girls’ hostels for 200 stud ..

Governor inaugurates Girls’ hostels for 200 students in SBKWU

5 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends session on sustainable ci ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends session on sustainable cities at IGCF

35 minutes ago
 SP Ayesha honoured with 'Excellence in Performance ..

SP Ayesha honoured with 'Excellence in Performance Award 2025' by IAWP

5 minutes ago
 DI Khan Police seize 8.7kg narcotics: 12 arrested ..

DI Khan Police seize 8.7kg narcotics: 12 arrested during crackdown

6 minutes ago
Police nab thief, recovered cash, valuables in War ..

Police nab thief, recovered cash, valuables in Waris Khan Operation

6 minutes ago
 Minister chairs meeting on July–August recovery ..

Minister chairs meeting on July–August recovery & performance

6 minutes ago
 Livestock dept stands as strong support for flood- ..

Livestock dept stands as strong support for flood-hit farmers: Dr. Nadeem Badar

3 minutes ago
 Robber held after encounter with CCD in Kahrorpakk ..

Robber held after encounter with CCD in Kahrorpakka

3 minutes ago
 ITP Police announce night traffic diversions for f ..

ITP Police announce night traffic diversions for foreign guest movement

3 minutes ago
 DGR, Anwar Gargash Academy sign MoU at IGCF

DGR, Anwar Gargash Academy sign MoU at IGCF

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan