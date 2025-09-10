Police Nab Thief, Recovered Cash, Valuables In Waris Khan Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 09:30 PM
Police have arrested a thief and recovered Rs200,000 in cash along with several valuables during an operation in Waris Khan area on Wednesday, a police spokesman said
According to police, the arrest followed an investigation that included analysis of CCTV footage.
Police have also recovered items include a laptop, printer, heat gun machine, webcam and a mobile phone.
The theft incident had been reported last month and a case was already registered.
Police added that the accused has a previous record of theft-related offences.
SP Rawal Saad Arshad praised the Waris Khan police team for swift action, saying the suspect would be produced in court with solid evidence to ensure strict legal action.
