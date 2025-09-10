Open Menu

Police Nab Thief, Recovered Cash, Valuables In Waris Khan Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Police nab thief, recovered cash, valuables in Waris Khan Operation

Police have arrested a thief and recovered Rs200,000 in cash along with several valuables during an operation in Waris Khan area on Wednesday, a police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested a thief and recovered Rs200,000 in cash along with several valuables during an operation in Waris Khan area on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

According to police, the arrest followed an investigation that included analysis of CCTV footage.

Police have also recovered items include a laptop, printer, heat gun machine, webcam and a mobile phone.

The theft incident had been reported last month and a case was already registered.

Police added that the accused has a previous record of theft-related offences.

SP Rawal Saad Arshad praised the Waris Khan police team for swift action, saying the suspect would be produced in court with solid evidence to ensure strict legal action.

Recent Stories

Egypt’s core inflation eases to 10.7% in August: ..

Egypt’s core inflation eases to 10.7% in August: CBE

16 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys cond ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of train ..

31 minutes ago
 Governor inaugurates Girls’ hostels for 200 stud ..

Governor inaugurates Girls’ hostels for 200 students in SBKWU

40 seconds ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends session on sustainable ci ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends session on sustainable cities at IGCF

31 minutes ago
 SP Ayesha honoured with 'Excellence in Performance ..

SP Ayesha honoured with 'Excellence in Performance Award 2025' by IAWP

41 seconds ago
 DI Khan Police seize 8.7kg narcotics: 12 arrested ..

DI Khan Police seize 8.7kg narcotics: 12 arrested during crackdown

42 seconds ago
Police nab thief, recovered cash, valuables in War ..

Police nab thief, recovered cash, valuables in Waris Khan Operation

44 seconds ago
 Minister chairs meeting on July–August recovery ..

Minister chairs meeting on July–August recovery & performance

45 seconds ago
 DGR, Anwar Gargash Academy sign MoU at IGCF

DGR, Anwar Gargash Academy sign MoU at IGCF

45 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi explores innovation at ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi explores innovation at 14th IGCF

46 minutes ago
 FIA's Lahore anti-corruption circle’s performanc ..

FIA's Lahore anti-corruption circle’s performance reviewed

2 minutes ago
 TII, Abu Dhabi Ship Building collaborate to expand ..

TII, Abu Dhabi Ship Building collaborate to expand capabilities in naval maritim ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan