Livestock dept stands as strong support for flood-hit farmers: Dr. Nadeem Badar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar said that the Livestock Department is a strong pillar of support for flood-affected farmers and it is utilizing every available resource to protect animal health and provide relief to livestock owners in the calamity-hit districts of Jhang and Chiniot.

During an extensive inspection of flood-affected areas and relief camps in both districts, he said that Livestock Department has protected the farmers from further economic losses by ensuring the availability of uninterrupted veterinary services, vaccination, fodder supply and mobile dispensaries in flood-hit areas.

He went to various flood sectors including Khannuana, Ballo Shahabal, Dhunday Shah, Dost Muhammad Lali Bridge, Chund Bhorwana, Shah Jewna, Haveli Sheikh Rajo and Mor Mandi and closely reviewed the delivery of animal feed, vaccination drives, availability of fresh fodder, supply of medicines and performance of deployed veterinary staff.

He also met with affected farmers and local residents to hear their concerns and assured them that their livelihoods would not be abandoned.

He said that health of livestock is imperative for the survival of farming families as their animals are main source of income and food security.

At Shah Jewna, Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar also joined the inspection at Government High school Flood Relief Camp and he thoroughly reviewed the overall flood relief activities including the facilities being provided by Livestock Department.

On this occasion, Dr. Nadeem Badar briefed the Divisional Commissioner about various measures taken to protect animals by providing round-the-clock veterinary services.

Later, Director Livestock also participated in a meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhang Ali Akbar Bhindar where detailed discussions were held regarding timely provision and transparent distribution of animal feed in flood-affected areas particularly in Tehsil Ahmadpur Sial.

Dr Nadeem Badar underlined the importance of fair and quick supply of livestock feed to the worst-hit farmers so that no household dependent on animals is left unsupported.

He said that continuous vaccination campaigns are being carried out across the flooded areas to prevent outbreaks of contagious livestock diseases.

He said that veterinary teams are on duty 24 hours at flood relief camps while mobile veterinary dispensaries have been mobilized to deliver feed and treatment at doorsteps of livestock owners.

This step helped that even in submerged and inaccessible areas, the farmers are receiving both nutritional support for their animals and medical care, he added.