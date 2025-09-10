Livestock Dept Stands As Strong Support For Flood-hit Farmers: Dr. Nadeem Badar
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 09:32 PM
Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar said that the Livestock Department is a strong pillar of support for flood-affected farmers and it is utilizing every available resource to protect animal health and provide relief to livestock owners in the calamity-hit districts of Jhang and Chiniot
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar said that the Livestock Department is a strong pillar of support for flood-affected farmers and it is utilizing every available resource to protect animal health and provide relief to livestock owners in the calamity-hit districts of Jhang and Chiniot.
During an extensive inspection of flood-affected areas and relief camps in both districts, he said that Livestock Department has protected the farmers from further economic losses by ensuring the availability of uninterrupted veterinary services, vaccination, fodder supply and mobile dispensaries in flood-hit areas.
He went to various flood sectors including Khannuana, Ballo Shahabal, Dhunday Shah, Dost Muhammad Lali Bridge, Chund Bhorwana, Shah Jewna, Haveli Sheikh Rajo and Mor Mandi and closely reviewed the delivery of animal feed, vaccination drives, availability of fresh fodder, supply of medicines and performance of deployed veterinary staff.
He also met with affected farmers and local residents to hear their concerns and assured them that their livelihoods would not be abandoned.
He said that health of livestock is imperative for the survival of farming families as their animals are main source of income and food security.
At Shah Jewna, Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar also joined the inspection at Government High school Flood Relief Camp and he thoroughly reviewed the overall flood relief activities including the facilities being provided by Livestock Department.
On this occasion, Dr. Nadeem Badar briefed the Divisional Commissioner about various measures taken to protect animals by providing round-the-clock veterinary services.
Later, Director Livestock also participated in a meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhang Ali Akbar Bhindar where detailed discussions were held regarding timely provision and transparent distribution of animal feed in flood-affected areas particularly in Tehsil Ahmadpur Sial.
Dr Nadeem Badar underlined the importance of fair and quick supply of livestock feed to the worst-hit farmers so that no household dependent on animals is left unsupported.
He said that continuous vaccination campaigns are being carried out across the flooded areas to prevent outbreaks of contagious livestock diseases.
He said that veterinary teams are on duty 24 hours at flood relief camps while mobile veterinary dispensaries have been mobilized to deliver feed and treatment at doorsteps of livestock owners.
This step helped that even in submerged and inaccessible areas, the farmers are receiving both nutritional support for their animals and medical care, he added.
Recent Stories
Egypt’s core inflation eases to 10.7% in August: CBE
UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of train ..
Governor inaugurates Girls’ hostels for 200 students in SBKWU
Sultan bin Ahmed attends session on sustainable cities at IGCF
SP Ayesha honoured with 'Excellence in Performance Award 2025' by IAWP
DI Khan Police seize 8.7kg narcotics: 12 arrested during crackdown
Police nab thief, recovered cash, valuables in Waris Khan Operation
Minister chairs meeting on July–August recovery & performance
Livestock dept stands as strong support for flood-hit farmers: Dr. Nadeem Badar
Robber held after encounter with CCD in Kahrorpakka
ITP Police announce night traffic diversions for foreign guest movement
DGR, Anwar Gargash Academy sign MoU at IGCF
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor inaugurates Girls’ hostels for 200 students in SBKWU5 minutes ago
-
SP Ayesha honoured with 'Excellence in Performance Award 2025' by IAWP5 minutes ago
-
DI Khan Police seize 8.7kg narcotics: 12 arrested during crackdown5 minutes ago
-
Police nab thief, recovered cash, valuables in Waris Khan Operation6 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on July–August recovery & performance6 minutes ago
-
Livestock dept stands as strong support for flood-hit farmers: Dr. Nadeem Badar3 minutes ago
-
Robber held after encounter with CCD in Kahrorpakka3 minutes ago
-
ITP Police announce night traffic diversions for foreign guest movement3 minutes ago
-
PLRA initiates establishment of Arazi Muawin Centres in Rawalpindi3 minutes ago
-
FIA's Lahore anti-corruption circle’s performance reviewed7 minutes ago
-
DC Tando visits rain-affected areas, orders acceleration of drainage work, evacuation of dangerous b ..7 minutes ago
-
Court awards 9 years’ imprisonment to drug peddler7 minutes ago