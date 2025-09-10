Open Menu

Robber Held After Encounter With CCD In Kahrorpakka

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 09:32 PM

Robber held after encounter with CCD in Kahrorpakka

A notorious criminal involved in more than 55 incidents of vehicle theft, burglary and housebreaking was arrested in injured condition after an exchange of fire with the Crime Control Department (CCD) Lodhran in Kahror Pakka

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A notorious criminal involved in more than 55 incidents of vehicle theft, burglary and housebreaking was arrested in injured condition after an exchange of fire with the Crime Control Department (CCD) Lodhran in Kahror Pakka.

According to CCD officials, the Kahror Pakka Circle team was conducting an operation near Railway Crossing, Khudai Mor, in the vicinity of Mauza Dakhna Gharro, to apprehend wanted criminals. During the operation, two unidentified armed men on a motorcycle approached from Khudai Mor.

When police signaled them to stop, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire with the intent to kill the officials of police and the CCD team also retaliated in self-defense. After the firing ceased, police launched a search operation and arrested one suspect in injured condition, while his accomplice managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The arrested suspect identified himself as Sajjad s/o Abdul Rasheed, resident of Qadir Pur Dhakko, Kahror Pakka. Upon checking his record, police confirmed that the arrested criminal was involved in over 55 cases of vehicle theft, burglary and other serious crimes. A 30-bore pistol was also recovered from his possession.

Police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the escaped accomplice.

The spokesperson for CCD Lodhran said that protecting the lives and property of citizens was the department’s top priority and strict action will continue against criminal elements.

Recent Stories

Egypt’s core inflation eases to 10.7% in August: ..

Egypt’s core inflation eases to 10.7% in August: CBE

20 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys cond ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of train ..

35 minutes ago
 Governor inaugurates Girls’ hostels for 200 stud ..

Governor inaugurates Girls’ hostels for 200 students in SBKWU

5 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends session on sustainable ci ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends session on sustainable cities at IGCF

35 minutes ago
 SP Ayesha honoured with 'Excellence in Performance ..

SP Ayesha honoured with 'Excellence in Performance Award 2025' by IAWP

5 minutes ago
 DI Khan Police seize 8.7kg narcotics: 12 arrested ..

DI Khan Police seize 8.7kg narcotics: 12 arrested during crackdown

5 minutes ago
Police nab thief, recovered cash, valuables in War ..

Police nab thief, recovered cash, valuables in Waris Khan Operation

6 minutes ago
 Minister chairs meeting on July–August recovery ..

Minister chairs meeting on July–August recovery & performance

6 minutes ago
 Livestock dept stands as strong support for flood- ..

Livestock dept stands as strong support for flood-hit farmers: Dr. Nadeem Badar

3 minutes ago
 Robber held after encounter with CCD in Kahrorpakk ..

Robber held after encounter with CCD in Kahrorpakka

3 minutes ago
 ITP Police announce night traffic diversions for f ..

ITP Police announce night traffic diversions for foreign guest movement

3 minutes ago
 DGR, Anwar Gargash Academy sign MoU at IGCF

DGR, Anwar Gargash Academy sign MoU at IGCF

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan