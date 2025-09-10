Robber Held After Encounter With CCD In Kahrorpakka
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 09:32 PM
A notorious criminal involved in more than 55 incidents of vehicle theft, burglary and housebreaking was arrested in injured condition after an exchange of fire with the Crime Control Department (CCD) Lodhran in Kahror Pakka
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A notorious criminal involved in more than 55 incidents of vehicle theft, burglary and housebreaking was arrested in injured condition after an exchange of fire with the Crime Control Department (CCD) Lodhran in Kahror Pakka.
According to CCD officials, the Kahror Pakka Circle team was conducting an operation near Railway Crossing, Khudai Mor, in the vicinity of Mauza Dakhna Gharro, to apprehend wanted criminals. During the operation, two unidentified armed men on a motorcycle approached from Khudai Mor.
When police signaled them to stop, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire with the intent to kill the officials of police and the CCD team also retaliated in self-defense. After the firing ceased, police launched a search operation and arrested one suspect in injured condition, while his accomplice managed to escape under the cover of darkness.
The arrested suspect identified himself as Sajjad s/o Abdul Rasheed, resident of Qadir Pur Dhakko, Kahror Pakka. Upon checking his record, police confirmed that the arrested criminal was involved in over 55 cases of vehicle theft, burglary and other serious crimes. A 30-bore pistol was also recovered from his possession.
Police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the escaped accomplice.
The spokesperson for CCD Lodhran said that protecting the lives and property of citizens was the department’s top priority and strict action will continue against criminal elements.
Recent Stories
Egypt’s core inflation eases to 10.7% in August: CBE
UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of train ..
Governor inaugurates Girls’ hostels for 200 students in SBKWU
Sultan bin Ahmed attends session on sustainable cities at IGCF
SP Ayesha honoured with 'Excellence in Performance Award 2025' by IAWP
DI Khan Police seize 8.7kg narcotics: 12 arrested during crackdown
Police nab thief, recovered cash, valuables in Waris Khan Operation
Minister chairs meeting on July–August recovery & performance
Livestock dept stands as strong support for flood-hit farmers: Dr. Nadeem Badar
Robber held after encounter with CCD in Kahrorpakka
ITP Police announce night traffic diversions for foreign guest movement
DGR, Anwar Gargash Academy sign MoU at IGCF
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor inaugurates Girls’ hostels for 200 students in SBKWU5 minutes ago
-
SP Ayesha honoured with 'Excellence in Performance Award 2025' by IAWP5 minutes ago
-
DI Khan Police seize 8.7kg narcotics: 12 arrested during crackdown5 minutes ago
-
Police nab thief, recovered cash, valuables in Waris Khan Operation6 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on July–August recovery & performance6 minutes ago
-
Livestock dept stands as strong support for flood-hit farmers: Dr. Nadeem Badar3 minutes ago
-
Robber held after encounter with CCD in Kahrorpakka3 minutes ago
-
ITP Police announce night traffic diversions for foreign guest movement3 minutes ago
-
PLRA initiates establishment of Arazi Muawin Centres in Rawalpindi3 minutes ago
-
FIA's Lahore anti-corruption circle’s performance reviewed7 minutes ago
-
DC Tando visits rain-affected areas, orders acceleration of drainage work, evacuation of dangerous b ..7 minutes ago
-
Court awards 9 years’ imprisonment to drug peddler7 minutes ago