Robber held after encounter with CCD in Kahrorpakka

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A notorious criminal involved in more than 55 incidents of vehicle theft, burglary and housebreaking was arrested in injured condition after an exchange of fire with the Crime Control Department (CCD) Lodhran in Kahror Pakka

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A notorious criminal involved in more than 55 incidents of vehicle theft, burglary and housebreaking was arrested in injured condition after an exchange of fire with the Crime Control Department (CCD) Lodhran in Kahror Pakka.

According to CCD officials, the Kahror Pakka Circle team was conducting an operation near Railway Crossing, Khudai Mor, in the vicinity of Mauza Dakhna Gharro, to apprehend wanted criminals. During the operation, two unidentified armed men on a motorcycle approached from Khudai Mor.

When police signaled them to stop, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire with the intent to kill the officials of police and the CCD team also retaliated in self-defense. After the firing ceased, police launched a search operation and arrested one suspect in injured condition, while his accomplice managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The arrested suspect identified himself as Sajjad s/o Abdul Rasheed, resident of Qadir Pur Dhakko, Kahror Pakka. Upon checking his record, police confirmed that the arrested criminal was involved in over 55 cases of vehicle theft, burglary and other serious crimes. A 30-bore pistol was also recovered from his possession.

Police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the escaped accomplice.

The spokesperson for CCD Lodhran said that protecting the lives and property of citizens was the department’s top priority and strict action will continue against criminal elements.