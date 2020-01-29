Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for promotion of Urdu language, character building of students

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Wednesday emphasized upon heads and teachers of institutions of higher education to promote Urdu language besides working on character building of students as part of steps to provide quality education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Wednesday emphasized upon heads and teachers of institutions of higher education to promote urdu language besides working on character building of students as part of steps to provide quality education.

Addressing 7th Convocation of Islamia College Peshawar here as a chief guest, he said that Urdu is our national language and responsibility lies on institutions of higher education to promote Urdu and encourage students to use it as medium.

He termed character building of students as integral part of education and said that in his student age teachers were deemed as role model for students and they learnt more from teachers then books.

The Governor said that although the responsibilities of teachers have been doubled in present age however, they have to groom students as the good character coupled with good higher educational degree gives confidence to students and helps them in their professional life.

Later, he awarded degree certificates among graduates, M-Phill, PhD scholars of the varsity and conferred gold medals upon position holders and felicitated them.

Advisor to the Chief Minister, Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Vice Chancellor of Islamia College University Prof. Dr. Noshad Khan, students and their parents were also present on this occasion.