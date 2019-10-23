UrduPoint.com
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Directs Completion Of Warsk Lift Canal Project Till June 2020

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:11 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman directs completion of Warsk Lift Canal project till June 2020

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here Wednesday inspected Warsak Life Canal Project and directed the authorities concerned to complete the project by June next year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here Wednesday inspected Warsak Life Canal Project and directed the authorities concerned to complete the project by June next year.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister said bringing improvement in Warsak Canal system in Peshawar and activating it as per its true potential was the top most priority of the government and directed the authorities concerned project to complete it by June 2020 without comprising on quality and standard of work.

The Chief Minister said additional resources were released for Och canal. Earlier, the Governor and CM KP were briefed about salient features of remodeling of Warsak Canal System Project and Warsak Pump House and was told that total cost of the project is Rs11137.58 million whereas Rs1486.02 million would be spent on upgradation of existing pump house.

Similarly, Rs 4671.48million has been spent so far on the project and after the up-gradation of pump house, the discharge of water would be increased into 290 cusec.

