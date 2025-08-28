Governor Kundi Calls Governor Punjab To Express Solidarity Regarding Flood Crisis
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 08:49 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi held a telephonic conversation with Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by the recent floods in several districts of Punjab.
Governor Kundi conveyed his concern over the deteriorating flood situation and assured the people of Punjab that the nation stands united with them in this hour of grief.
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan thanked Governor Kundi for his solidarity and said that after flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab is now facing a similar calamity.
He also expressed regret over the casualties and damages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to flash floods, praying that Allah Almighty grants the country relief from these difficult times.
APP/ash
