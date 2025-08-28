Open Menu

Governor Kundi Calls Governor Punjab To Express Solidarity Regarding Flood Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 08:49 PM

Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express solidarity regarding flood crisis

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi held a telephonic conversation with Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by the recent floods in several districts of Punjab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi held a telephonic conversation with Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by the recent floods in several districts of Punjab.

Governor Kundi conveyed his concern over the deteriorating flood situation and assured the people of Punjab that the nation stands united with them in this hour of grief.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan thanked Governor Kundi for his solidarity and said that after flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab is now facing a similar calamity.

He also expressed regret over the casualties and damages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to flash floods, praying that Allah Almighty grants the country relief from these difficult times.

APP/ash

Recent Stories

Provincial ministers review flood preparedness in ..

Provincial ministers review flood preparedness in Sukkur

1 minute ago
 Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express so ..

Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express solidarity regarding flood crisi ..

1 minute ago
 Govt to stand by flood victims until full rehabili ..

Govt to stand by flood victims until full rehabilitation: Ch Salik Hussain

1 minute ago
 Two brothers' killers shot dead in police encounte ..

Two brothers' killers shot dead in police encounter

1 minute ago
 Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism and interfai ..

Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism and interfaith harmony

1 minute ago
 Mukhtar lauds Integral Global's support in health ..

Mukhtar lauds Integral Global's support in health sector

3 minutes ago
Punjab health minister attends Unique Inter-School ..

Punjab health minister attends Unique Inter-School National Song Competitions

3 minutes ago
 Fruit cultivation boosts farmers’ income by Rs.1 ..

Fruit cultivation boosts farmers’ income by Rs.150m: Dr. Abid Niaz

3 minutes ago
 Indonesian Consulate encourages Sukkur entrepreneu ..

Indonesian Consulate encourages Sukkur entrepreneurs to participate in Trade Exp ..

3 minutes ago
 Taxila court sentences 9-year imprisonment to drug ..

Taxila court sentences 9-year imprisonment to drug peddler

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad to go cashless: CDA, banks join hands fo ..

Islamabad to go cashless: CDA, banks join hands for digital payments drive

46 minutes ago
 SP Adeel Akbar reviews crime situation in Industri ..

SP Adeel Akbar reviews crime situation in Industrial Area Zone

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan