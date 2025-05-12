Governor Kundi leads victory rally celebrating Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression

(@FahadShabbir)

A grand rally was organized from the Governor House to the Peshawar Press Club under the leadership of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, celebrating Pakistan’s victory against Indian aggression

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A grand rally was organized from the Governor House to the Peshawar Press Club under the leadership of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, celebrating Pakistan’s victory against Indian aggression.

Participants paid rich tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan for giving a befitting response to Indian hostilities. The rally echoed with passionate chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” and "Pakistan Army Zindabad".

Participants also showered flowers on army personnel stationed in the cantonment area as a gesture of gratitude and admiration.

The rally saw participation from a diverse array of groups, including lawyers from across the province, members of the Christian community, business associations, provincial and district representatives of the Pakistan Peoples Party, women, students, and a large number of citizens from various walks of life.

Staff of the Red Crescent Society, employees of the Governor House and Secretariat, as well as other government officials, also actively joined the rally.

Before the rally commenced, a cake-cutting ceremony was held at the Governor House to commemorate the great victory. Governor Kundi also distributed sweets among the participants.

Addressing the rally, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand united with their armed forces and will continue to do so.

He hailed the armed forces for delivering a strong and decisive response to Indian aggression, noting that India, faced with defeat, has now turned to desperate appeals for dialogue.

“We will not let India escape from negotiations,” the Governor declared, adding, “With international powers involved in the process, India cannot run away.”

Celebrating the momentous victory, he praised the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army in defending the borders.

“Wars are not fought with emotions alone; our military leadership acted with great patience,” Kundi emphasized.

He asserted that the world has received a clear message: “Whoever dares to challenge Pakistan will meet the same fate as India.”

The Governor also praised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for advocating Pakistan’s stance on international media platforms.

He appreciated the responsible role played by the national media during the crisis, while criticizing the Indian media for turning the situation into a Bollywood-style narrative.

“This victory is a triumph of our unity and solidarity,” Governor Faisal Karim Kundi concluded.